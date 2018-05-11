Security with a smile on The Strip

Gay Pride in Japan photos courtesy of Kristy Pitchford

Ben from Club Stallions

Knights in action at Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Striking a pose on The Strip

Proving he’s a bottom on The Strip

So excited to be on The Strip

Love birds on The Strip

Excited to meet her favorite DJ at S4

Suesapalooza

Suesapalooza

Suesapalooza

Suesapalooza

Suesapalooza

Baby James Dean on The Strip

Suki and Chocolate on The Strip

Future’s so bright, they have to wear shades at The Tin Room

Making the SCENE the week of May 11–17:

Alexandre’s: StephanieSallie on Friday. JasonHuffandtheIgnition on Saturday. WayneSmith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

Club Changes: Mr. and Miss Club Changes at 7 p.m. on Friday. Cowtown Leathermen meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Club Reflection: Imperial Court Show at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wall of Food Show at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Dallas Eagle: United Court Show from 6-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Discipline Corp club night at 10 p.m. on Friday. National Leather Association club night on Saturday.

Hidden Door: Sunday Funday out on the patio.

JR.’s Bar & Grill: Asia O’Hara hosts a watch party for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 on Thursday.

Liquid Zoo: Open Mic Comedy Night at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Rainbow Ranch: Spring Men’s Fest Under the Big Top. Circus costume party and dancing from 8 p.m.-midnight on Friday. Block party, dancing, underwear party from 8 p.m.-midnight on Saturday.

Round-Up Saloon: Project Funway with Sassy O’Hara at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. RuPaul Drag Race Season 10 watch party at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

S4: Purple Party opening party Ignite at 9 p.m. on Friday.

Sue Ellen’s: Sensational Burlesque on Saturday. Southpaw Preachers at 3:30 p.m. followed by Droo on Sunday.

The 515 Bar: The VVOES return from 9-11 p.m. on Saturday.

The Rose Room: Welcome to the Big Top starring Anne Steele at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Lindsey A appears Friday through Sunday. Mr. and Miss Gay Dallas America at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. 

TMC: The Mining Company: Trashy Tuesdays at TMC.

Urban Cowboy Saloon: Chanel LaMasters hosts Same Name, New Game Chapter III at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Jada Pinkett Fox variety show at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Zippers: Tipsy Tuesday with DJ Rudeboy.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth