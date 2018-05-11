Making the SCENE the week of May 11–17:

• Alexandre’s: StephanieSallie on Friday. JasonHuffandtheIgnition on Saturday. WayneSmith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Club Changes: Mr. and Miss Club Changes at 7 p.m. on Friday. Cowtown Leathermen meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday.

• Club Reflection: Imperial Court Show at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wall of Food Show at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court Show from 6-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Discipline Corp club night at 10 p.m. on Friday. National Leather Association club night on Saturday.

• Hidden Door: Sunday Funday out on the patio.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Asia O’Hara hosts a watch party for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 on Thursday.

• Liquid Zoo: Open Mic Comedy Night at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Rainbow Ranch: Spring Men’s Fest Under the Big Top. Circus costume party and dancing from 8 p.m.-midnight on Friday. Block party, dancing, underwear party from 8 p.m.-midnight on Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Project Funway with Sassy O’Hara at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. RuPaul Drag Race Season 10 watch party at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

• S4: Purple Party opening party Ignite at 9 p.m. on Friday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Sensational Burlesque on Saturday. Southpaw Preachers at 3:30 p.m. followed by Droo on Sunday.

• The 515 Bar: The VVOES return from 9-11 p.m. on Saturday.

• The Rose Room: Welcome to the Big Top starring Anne Steele at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Lindsey A appears Friday through Sunday. Mr. and Miss Gay Dallas America at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Trashy Tuesdays at TMC.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Chanel LaMasters hosts Same Name, New Game Chapter III at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Jada Pinkett Fox variety show at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Zippers: Tipsy Tuesday with DJ Rudeboy.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth