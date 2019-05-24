Making the SCENE the week of May 24–30:

• 1851 Club: Candi Carroll, Kristie Davenport and Nia Courtland on Friday. Tara St. Stone, Caress Riata and Sapphire Davenport on Saturday.

• 515 Bar: Karaoke from 9-midnight on Wednesday.

• Alexandre’s: Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: 2-4-1 Burgers at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

• Club Changes: Rhonda Mae’s Wall of Food Show at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

• Club Reflection: Twisted Tuesday Talent Show at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Dallas Comedy House @ RBC: Stand-up comedy with DVtv’s Brian Kennedy and others at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Dallas Eagle: DFW Sisters Red Dress Party at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

• Deja Vu: Memorial Day Party is free from 9-10 p.m. on Sunday.

• Havana: Show starts at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday. Dreamgirls at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Liquid Zoo: Jack Mason performs Friday on the patio.

• Marty’s Live: Sexcapade Fridays hosted by Rudeboy Dallas and Nicole O’Hara Munro.

• Pekers: Dallas Pinup Dolls Karaoke Night benefits The Family Place from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Memorial Day Beach Party on Sunday. The Beard Down at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Southside Ballroom: Final Night of Miss Gay USofA on Friday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Vivienne presents Shining Starlets on Saturday. Suessapalooza Music Fest with Kathy and Bella, Mike Randall, Mojo Dolls and Primadonna on Sunday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Fuego Wednesdays at TMC at 11:30 p.m.

• Urban Cowboy: Drag Brunch at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. $20.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Karaoke on Sunday and Wednesday. Showtunes on Tuesday.

• Zippers: Giovanni at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Suday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth