Making the SCENE the week of May 31–June 6:

• 515 Bar: Karaoke at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Alexandre’s: Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday.

• Club Changes: Miss Club Changes 2019 at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

• Club Reflection: Twisted Tuesday hosted by Sapphire Tailar at 11 p.m.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court Presents A Night of Rhythm & Blues from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday. BearDance! Bear Pride at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas Diablos Cookoutfrom 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Havana: Show starts at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Hidden Door: Messy’s Gay Pride Show raises money for AIN at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.T-Bear Club Night on Wednesday. Celebrate Harvey’s Birthday on Wednesday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Raquel Blake and Bleach in Double Trouble at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Liquid Zoo: Dan Fullerton on the patio on Friday.

• Marty’s Live: Divas of Illusion with Nicole O’Hara, Bleach, Raquel Blake and Fantasia at 11 p.m. on Saturday. $10. VIP tables $50.

• Round-Up Saloon: Pride 7’s Invitational Third Half hosted by Lost Souls Rugby at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

• S4: Newly-crowned Miss Gay USofA Kennedy Davenport on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Queer Off Auditions for season 3 at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bring three pieces of music on a flash drive.

• The Rose Room: Tuesday Tease at 9:30 p.m. The Queerdom at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Sasha Andrews at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy: Pangina Heals from 7-11:30 p.m. on Friday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Pride Belongs in Oak Lawn with Brian Justin Crum,Tara Dion, Jada Pinkett Fox and Denise Lee from noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth