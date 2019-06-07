Making the SCENE the week of June 7–13:

• Alexandre’s: Girls’ Night Out with Peggy Honea on Friday. Terry Loftis on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Geeks Who Drink and Taco Tuesday from 7-11 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Club Reflection: Sapphire Tailar, Gloria Devine, Deb Au’cherie, Chanel St. Johnand Kabrina D. Sierra on Friday. Karmazu B. Zwiers and Jesse Love Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Cowtown Leathermen Cookout from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: Team Friendly DFW’S Fourth aAnnual Wiener Fest from 3-5 p.m. onSaturday, and Team Friendly Beyond The Neon Rainbow Party from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday.

• Hidden Door: Firedancers celebrate the 32nd Ruby Slipper Run, beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday with events through the weekend.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday. Double Trouble at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Marty’s Live: Rudeboy Dallas Black & Red Birthday Bash on Friday.

• Pekers: Gospel Revelation with Reva Dena and Vivien DEE benfits the Miss GayTexas Pageant System and more with food at 4 p.m. and show at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

• Round-Up Saloon: The Round-Up Hoe Down Dance Competition at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The Beard Down at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Saloon Star Live Singing Competition at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• S4: MetroBall at 7 p.m. on Friday, with Lisa Lisa, Maxine Nightingale and Robin S.

• Sue Ellen’s: Faron followed by the Anton Shaw Band on Sunday. The Queerdom at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

• The Rose Room: Mr. and Miss Gay Dallas America at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Toni Andrews on Friday and Sunday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Sasha Andrews hosts Latin Dance Contest at 11:30 p.m.on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy: Lady Margo Miss Cowtown Show at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: The ’90s from 9 p.m.-close on Monday. Showtunes on Tuesday. Karaoke at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.