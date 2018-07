Making the SCENE the week of July 13, 2018

Alexandre’s: K-Marie on Friday. Vero Voz y Compania on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Carymel on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

Cedar Springs Tap House: Drag on Tap at 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Club Changes: Bastille Day Ball and Wall of Food Show at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Club Reflection: Cowtown Leathermen cookout from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday. Wall of Food Show at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Dallas Eagle: Sir LT’s Bearlesque Brigade from 6-10 p.m. on Friday benefits Resource Center. NLA–Dallas club night from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday. Diablos Glow Party begins at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Hidden Door: Get the party going on Sunday Funday.

JR.’s Bar & Grill: Dreamgirls at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Marty’s Live: Sexcapade Fridays with Nicole O’hara Munro.

Pekers: The Miss Gay Texas Pageant System presents Send in the Clowns at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Round-Up Saloon: Saturday Karaoke at 5 p.m. Mancandy at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Boys! Boots! Boxer Briefs! At 10 p.m. on Monday.

Sue Ellen’s: Mojo Dolls on Saturday. Honey Folk at 3:30 p.m. and Cherry Bomb at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The 515 Bar: LeQube from 9:30-11:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Rose Room: Miss Gay Texas America 2018 finals at 9 p.m. on Friday. $25. Kennedy Davenport on Sunday.

TMC: The Mining Company: Athena O’hara at midnight on Wednesday.

Urban Cowboy Saloon: MayMay Graves’ “Monsters” Release Party at 10 p.m. on Friday. Tie Dye Party at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Dallas Lone Star Basketball Association summer season draft party from 8-10 p.m. on Sunday.