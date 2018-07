Making the SCENE the week of July 20–26:

• Alexandre’s: Stephanie Sallie on Friday. Jason Huff and the Ignition on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Carymel on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Club Reflection: Trinity River Bears Cookout from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday. Miss Turnabout Show at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court Show from 6-10 p.m. on Friday. DIVA Night with DJ C-Rail at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Onyx: Central Southwest Chapter Club Night on Saturday. Dallas Bears Club Night on Saturday. Diablos Cookout from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Havana: Mayra D’Lorenzo raises money for Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

• Hidden Door: Messy Mondays at the Hidden Door.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Dreamgirls at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Marty’s Live: Tuesdays with Blake.

• Pekers: Totally Twisted Karaoke at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Bear Happy Hour at 6 p.m. on Friday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Mustache Envy on Friday. Devils Burlesque on Saturday. Southpaw Preachers at3:30 p.m. and Anton Shaw Band at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• The 515 Bar: Sunday Funday free food at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Taryn Taylor appears Friday through Sunday. Miss Universo Latino onWednesday. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and pageant begins at 10 p.m.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Trashy Tuesdays at TMC.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Crown Jewel Ball at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Jada Pinkett Fox at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Zippers: Monday Madness with sounds by Rudeboy Dallas from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday.

Scene Photographers: Kay Haygood and Chad Mantooth