Making the SCENE the week of Aug. 3-9

• Alexandre’s: Girls Night Out with Peggy Honea on Friday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie Broadway on Tuesday. Carymel on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Club Changes: Imperial Court Show at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

• Club Reflection: Mr. and Miss Cowtown from 4-7 on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court from 6-10 on Friday. Purple Party at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

• Hidden Door: Miss Leo XXXI Pageant at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Dreamgirls at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Liquid Zoo: Open Mic Comedy Night at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

• Marty’s Live: Nicole O’hara Munro hosts Sexcapade on Friday.

• Pekers: Karaoke Cash sign up by 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Dive and Angels present World Series Karaoke from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday. Compete for best solo and group performances. $100 prize for each category.

• Sue Ellen’s: Divas of Disco at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• The 515 Bar: LeQube Live at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Trashy Tuesdays at TMC.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Hot Hits and Comedy Clips on Friday.

• Zippers: Erotica at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth