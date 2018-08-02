Making the SCENE the week of Aug. 3-9
• Alexandre’s: Girls Night Out with Peggy Honea on Friday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie Broadway on Tuesday. Carymel on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.
• Club Changes: Imperial Court Show at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
• Club Reflection: Mr. and Miss Cowtown from 4-7 on Sunday.
• Dallas Eagle: United Court from 6-10 on Friday. Purple Party at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
• Hidden Door: Miss Leo XXXI Pageant at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Dreamgirls at 11 p.m. on Thursday.
• Liquid Zoo: Open Mic Comedy Night at 9 p.m. on Thursday.
• Marty’s Live: Nicole O’hara Munro hosts Sexcapade on Friday.
• Pekers: Karaoke Cash sign up by 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
• Round-Up Saloon: Dive and Angels present World Series Karaoke from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday. Compete for best solo and group performances. $100 prize for each category.
• Sue Ellen’s: Divas of Disco at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
• The 515 Bar: LeQube Live at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.
• TMC: The Mining Company: Trashy Tuesdays at TMC.
• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Hot Hits and Comedy Clips on Friday.
• Zippers: Erotica at 10 p.m. on Thursday.
Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth