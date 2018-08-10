Kicking back at Alexandre’s

Heating up the bar at The Grapevine

Sipping some Red Stripe at The Grapevine

Friendly staff at Havana’s

Latino Pride Photos courtesy of Juan M. Rodriguez

Enjoying the flavors of the Denton Wine Walk

Besties hanging out on The Strip

Jeffrey strikes a pose on The Strip

Catching a ride on The Strip

Elijah and the Pretty Boy on The Strip

Stealing a kiss at Cedar Springs Tap House

“ You can’t sit with us” at Cedar Springs Tap House

Kylie O’hara at Cedar Springs Tap House

Showing off his style at TMC: The Mining Company

Thinking of Bridgette at TMC: The Mining Company

Dreams do come true at Woody’s

Making the SCENE the week of Aug. 10–16:

• Alexandre’s: Mi Diva Loca on Friday. Walter Lee on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday.  K-Marie on Tuesday. Carymel on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Club Changes: Cowtown Leathermen meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday.

• Club Reflection: Wall of Food Show at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court Show from 7-10 p.m. on Friday.

• Havana: Rainbow LULAC-Beth El Binah-Arttitude school supply drive at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

• Hidden Door: Charity Showcase with DJ Reuben Martinez and host Jada Pinkett Fox, who introduces you to six local nonprofit organizations from noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $15.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie Nova hosts the Caven Employee Turnabout Show benefiting the Caven Employee Benevolence Association at 11 p.m. on Monday.

• Marty’s Live: Chanel Champagne’s Happy Hour from 1-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Karaoke at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Mancandy at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Boys! Boots! Boxer Briefs! at 10 p.m. on Monday. Project Funday with Sassy O’Hara on Wednesday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Le Cure on Saturday. Empire Cats from 3:30-5:30 p.m. followed by Anton Shaw Band on Sunday. Vampire Court of Dallas presents Rainbow in the Dark benefitting Outlast Youth at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. $5.

• The Rose Room: Dominique Sanchez on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Dallas Otter Weekend Kick-off Party from 9:30-11:30 p.m. on Friday.

• Zippers: Charlie Phresh plays retro and top 40 flash back hits on Sunday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth