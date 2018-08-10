Making the SCENE the week of Aug. 10–16:

• Alexandre’s: Mi Diva Loca on Friday. Walter Lee on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Carymel on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Club Changes: Cowtown Leathermen meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday.

• Club Reflection: Wall of Food Show at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court Show from 7-10 p.m. on Friday.

• Havana: Rainbow LULAC-Beth El Binah-Arttitude school supply drive at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

• Hidden Door: Charity Showcase with DJ Reuben Martinez and host Jada Pinkett Fox, who introduces you to six local nonprofit organizations from noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $15.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie Nova hosts the Caven Employee Turnabout Show benefiting the Caven Employee Benevolence Association at 11 p.m. on Monday.

• Marty’s Live: Chanel Champagne’s Happy Hour from 1-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Karaoke at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Mancandy at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Boys! Boots! Boxer Briefs! at 10 p.m. on Monday. Project Funday with Sassy O’Hara on Wednesday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Le Cure on Saturday. Empire Cats from 3:30-5:30 p.m. followed by Anton Shaw Band on Sunday. Vampire Court of Dallas presents Rainbow in the Dark benefitting Outlast Youth at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. $5.

• The Rose Room: Dominique Sanchez on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Dallas Otter Weekend Kick-off Party from 9:30-11:30 p.m. on Friday.

• Zippers: Charlie Phresh plays retro and top 40 flash back hits on Sunday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth