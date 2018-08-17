Making the SCENE the week of Aug. 17–23:

• Alexandre’s: Stephanie Sallie on Friday and Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie celebrates her Two-Year Anniversary at Alexandre’s on Tuesday. Carymel on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Club Reflection: Cowtown Leathermen Cookout from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday. Imperial Court Show at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court Show at 7 p.m. on Friday. Dallas Bears and Onyx: Central Southwest Chapter hold Club Night on Saturday. RAM Party at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

• Hidden Door: Sunday Funday with DJ Martinez from 3-8 p.m.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Dreamgirls at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Liquid Zoo: Steak Night on Monday.

• Marty’s Live: Tuesdays with Blake.

• Round-Up Saloon: Car Wash benefitting LifeWalk Team ASD behind the bar from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. $7 cars. $10 SUVs and trucks.

• Sue Ellen’s: Rip the System and Kats K on Saturday. Southpaw Preachers and Mojo Dolls on Sunday. Mustache Envy on Monday.

• The 515 Bar: Karaoke at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

• The Rose Room: Mykul Jay Valentine on Friday and Saturday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Athena O’hara hosts Lip Sync in a Bag on Wednesday at midnight.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Hot Hits and Comedy Clips from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday.

• Zippers: Erotica at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth