Making the SCENE the week of Aug. 24-30

• Alexandre’s: K-Marie on Friday and Tuesday. Anton Shaw Band on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. Carymel on Wednesday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Drag on Tap at 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

• Club Reflection: Black and White Ball, buffet at 5 p.m. and show at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Trinity River Bears meeting at 2:30 p.m. and Cookout from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court Show at 7 p.m. on Friday and Leather and Lace Show at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas Diablos Cookout from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Havana: Mayra D’Lorenzo at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Hidden Door: DJ Rueben Martinez from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Clover Open putt-putt bar crawl benefitting Team Clover and LifeWalk at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

• Liquid Zoo: Steak Night at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

• Marty’s LIVE: Showcase with Chanel Champagne on Monday with DJ Rubiks.

• Round-Up Saloon: Clover Open putt-putt bar crawl at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Lost Souls Rugby School Supply Drive benefiting Mi Escuelita from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday.

• S4: Clover Open putt-putt bar crawl benefitting Team Clover and LifeWalk at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Clover Open putt-putt bar crawl benefitting Team Clover and LifeWalk at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Strangle Love on Saturday. Southpaw Preachers at 3:30 p.m. and Harlem River Noise on Sunday. Tucker’s Gift Top Dog Couture hosted by Melodee and Angela Karrmichael from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday. $5. The Queer Off is new at 10 p.m. on Wednesdays.

• The Rose Room: Rising Star Pageant hosted by Asia O’Hara on Thursday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Clover Open putt-putt bar crawl benefitting Team Clover and LifeWalk at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

• Urban Cowboy: Special show featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Aja and Pearl and benefitting HELP on Saturday at 9 p.m. Must RSVP at HELPCENTERPARTY.EVENTBRITE.com

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Team Dallas Send Off Party and Underwear Auction from 8-10 p.m. on Friday. Clover Open putt-putt bar crawl benefitting Team Clover and LifeWalk at 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday.

• Zippers: Erotica at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth