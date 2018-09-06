Making the SCENE the week of Sept. 7-13

• Alexandre’s: Girls Night Out with Peggy Honea on Friday. Mi Diva Loca on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie Broadway on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: American Horror Story watch party at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Club Changes: A celebration of life for Shane Frank from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court Show at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. NLA-Dallas Club Night on Saturday. Stoplight Party with DJ Neon the GlowGoBear at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

• Havana: Mayra D’Lorenzo at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Hidden Door: International Gay Rodeo Association WGRF fundraiser with hot underwear models, auction items and some great entertainment at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday.

• Liquid Zoo: Steak Night on Monday.

• Marty’s Live: Sexcapade Fridays hosted by Nicole O’hara Munro.

• Round-Up Saloon: Lost Souls Jock Happy Hour at 6 p.m. on Friday. Karaoke at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Benefit for Arttitude’s Last Night in Black History from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday. Southpaw Preachers and Mescaline Americans on Sunday. Celebrate Pride with Lupe Valdez from 6:30-8:30 on Thursday. $20.

• The Rose Room: Janet Andrews on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Night of Stars starring Ada Vox from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday. Mr. & Miss Dallas Pride 2018 at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy: The Art of Drag entertainment brunch hosted by Mystique Summers at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, benefitting Q Cinema’s upcoming 20th Anniversary celebration. Mr. & Miss Turnabout at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Dallas at Carolina football game viewing party at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. Texas Tech Alumni Association Pride Happy Hour from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Zippers: See-n-Sip with Nicole from 9-10 p.m. on Sunday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth