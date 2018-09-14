Making the SCENE the week of Sept. 14-20

• Alexandre’s: Drag Show on Friday. Chris Chism and The Band on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Drag on Tap at 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

• Club Changes: Closet Ball 2019 from 8-10 p.m. on Sunday.

• Club Reflection: Sapphire Davenport hosts Twisted Tuesday at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Dallas Eagle: DJ John Pacheco presents Bossy Bottoms Party at 10 p.m. on Friday. Discipline Corps Club Night on Friday. BearDance at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas Bears and Onyx: Central Southwest Chapter Club Night on Saturday.

• Havana: Show at 10:30 p.m. and Twerk Contest at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

• Henry’s Tavern: Pride Pre-Party until 11 p.m. on Friday.

• Hidden Door: Messy’s Gay Pride Show: Pride Glamour Couture benefiting AIN from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday.

• Liquid Zoo: Pride After Party from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Marty’s Live: Friday night at 10 p.m. the Saturday surprise guest from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 will be announced. On Saturday, doors open at 9 p.m., meet-and-greet at 10:30 p.m. and showtime at midnight.

• Pekers: I Love the ’90s Karaoke at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Project Funway, a fashion game show with $100 prize at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• S4: Lewk’s Pride with special performance by Alyssa Edwards on Friday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Strangle Love on Saturday. Jane Doe on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Roxy Brooks on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Miss Gay USofA at Large presents Harlem Nights Prelims Wednesday and Thursday.

• Urban Cowboy: Dallas Pride Kickoff Party from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Back Lot Party from noon-8 p.m. on Sunday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth