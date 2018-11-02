Making the SCENE the week of Nov. 2–8:

• 1851 Club: Kiana Lee hosts All Star Drag Show at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

• 515 Bar: Karaoke Party from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. on Wednesday.

• Alexandre’s: Girls’ Night Out with Peggy Honea on Friday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: AHL Poker Night from 7-10 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Changes: LaTasha Neic LaMoore performs at 10 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Reflection: Cowtown Leathermen Cookout from4-7 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: South Central Leather from 6-10 p.m. on Friday. Dallas Bears from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday. Jennifer Faubion Memorial from noon-2 p.m.

on Sunday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Dream Girls at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Liquid Zoo: Steak Night at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Monday.

• Marty’s Live: Sexcapade Fridays.

• Round-Up Saloon: Election Night Watch Party hosted by Stonewall Democrats,Dallas Stonewall Young Democrats and Rainbow LULAC, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Sue Ellen’s: The Queer-Off at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Trashy Tuesdays at TMC.

• Urban Cowboy: Jack Daniels Happy Hour benefiting Operation Ride Home from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Early voting happy hour from 5-8 p.m. on Friday.Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys watch party at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

• Zippers: DJ Rudeboy on Tuesday.

We send out a special thank you to everyone who sent in their Halloween photos this week!

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth