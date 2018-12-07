Making the SCENE the week of Dec. 7–13:
- 1851 Club: Barbie Davenport, Sapphire Davenport and Dantel McKim at 10:30 p.m. on Friday. Tara St. Stone, Candi Carroll and Rochelle Roulette at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
- 515 Bar: Karaoke Party at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Alexandre’s: Girls Night Out with Peggy Honea on Friday. Vero Voz y Compania on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie Broadway on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.
- Cedar Springs Tap House: Poker Night at 7 p.m. on Friday. Hangover Brunch at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Drag on Tap at 9 p.m. on Monday. Geeks Who Drink at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
- Club Reflection: Imperial Court Show at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
- Dallas Eagle: United Court presents “Anything Under the Tree” on Friday. Discipline Corps Club Night on Friday. TFDFW presents the “Warm Hearts, Warm People” Coat Drive on Saturday. Twisted Party on Saturday. Miss Gay Texas Benefit Show on Sunday.
- Hard Rock Cafe: Drag Brunch at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Reservations required. $5 cover donated to Hard Rock Heals Foundation.
- Havana: Game Day Cowboys Party on Sunday.
- Hidden Door: A special Happy Anniversary to the Hidden Door from Dallas Voice Scene. 39th Anniversary Party with buffet at 7 p.m. and specials all day on Thursday.
- JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday. Krystal Summers and Girls Like Us at 11 p.m. Tuesday.
- Marty’s Live: Miss Wanda’s Show at its new home from 9 p.m.-midnight on Sunday.
- Pekers: Progressive cash prize at Totally Twisted Karaoke on Friday and Saturday.
- Round-Up Saloon: Jockstrap Sports Happy Hour from 6-9 p.m. on Friday. Sunday Funday Dance Party at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Mancandy at 8 p.m. on Sunday. The Showdown at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
- Sue Ellen’s: Kristmas with the Karrmichaels benefiting Tuckers Gift and Lifewalk at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
- The Rose Room: The Austin Babtist Women with Linze Serell, Patti Le Plae Safe, Sable Alexander, Lipps LaRue, Celeste Martinez and Victoria Weston in “Bells, Baubles & Babtist Women,” benefiting Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network, at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Gay Kickball presents Bases & Faces Drag Contest, hosted by Jada Fox, at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
- Urban Cowboy: RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular Watch Party at 7 p.m. on Friday.
- Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Dallas Lonestar Basketball League raffle during the Cowboys-Eagles Watch Party from 3-6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
