Making the SCENE the week of Dec. 8-14

• Alexandre’s: Annual Christmas Wreath Auction, hosted by Wayne Smith and benefitting No Tie Dinner/AIDS Services of Dallas, on Sunday from 6:30-10 p.m.

• Club Reflection: Cowtown Cookoff — ’Round the Kitchen Table, benefitting TGRA, Sunday at 4 p.m.

• Dallas Eagle: Red Dress Party: 50 Shades of Red, Saturday at 9 p.m. Presented by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and featuring DJ Rail. We Love the ’90s party Sunday at 5 p.m.

• Dallas Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Right Choice Promotions is holding a Toy Drive

from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Drop of a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to children in the care of CPS. Jada Pinkett Fox performs Thursday at 11 p.m.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show, Monday at 11 p.m. Krystal Summers hosts Girls Like Us show Tuesday at 11 p.m.

• Liquid Zoo: Monday night is Steak Night, with steak, a baked potato and a glass of red wine for $14.99.

• Round-Up Saloon: Holiday Party and Stocking Auction, 7 p.m. Sassy O’Hara hosts Boys, Boots & Boxer

Briefs Monday at 10 p.m., with cash prizes for the winner and first runner-up.

• Sue Ellen’s: Kristmas with the Karmichaels, featuring Melodie, Angela and Klaire, benefitting Tuckers Gift and LifeWalk, at 7 p.m. Sunday. Edison performs Saturday. On Sunday it’s Kathy and Bella from 3:30-5:30. They’ll also be celebrating Kathy and Mindy’s birthdays from 3-9 p.m.

• The Rose Room: Don’t Get Your Tinsel in a Tangle fundraiser for Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network, Saturday at 7 p.m.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Karaoke from 9 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday.

• Zippers: Tipsy Tuesdays, with music by DJ Rude Boy.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth