Boys’ night out at The Tin Room

Celebrating World AIDS Day with C.U.R.E. at the George Bush Library

Juan (standing with the tall soldier) and friends check out Wanderland in Downtown Dallas (Photos Juan Galván)

Nando serves the good stuff at TMC

Celebrating World AIDS Day at Resource Center

Making the SCENE the week of Dec. 8-14

• Alexandre’s: Annual Christmas Wreath Auction, hosted by Wayne Smith and benefitting No Tie Dinner/AIDS Services of Dallas, on Sunday from 6:30-10 p.m.

• Club Reflection: Cowtown Cookoff — ’Round the Kitchen Table, benefitting TGRA, Sunday at 4 p.m.

• Dallas Eagle: Red Dress Party: 50 Shades of Red, Saturday at 9 p.m. Presented by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and featuring DJ Rail. We Love the ’90s party Sunday at 5 p.m.

• Dallas Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Right Choice Promotions is holding a Toy Drive
from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Drop of a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to children in the care of CPS. Jada Pinkett Fox performs Thursday at 11 p.m.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show, Monday at 11 p.m. Krystal Summers hosts Girls Like Us show Tuesday at 11 p.m.

• Liquid Zoo: Monday night is Steak Night, with steak, a baked potato and a glass of red wine for $14.99.

• Round-Up Saloon: Holiday Party and Stocking Auction, 7 p.m. Sassy O’Hara hosts Boys, Boots & Boxer
Briefs Monday at 10 p.m., with cash prizes for the winner and first runner-up.

• Sue Ellen’s: Kristmas with the Karmichaels, featuring Melodie, Angela and Klaire, benefitting Tuckers Gift and LifeWalk, at 7 p.m. Sunday. Edison performs Saturday. On Sunday it’s Kathy and Bella from 3:30-5:30. They’ll also be celebrating Kathy and Mindy’s birthdays from 3-9 p.m.

• The Rose Room: Don’t Get Your Tinsel in a Tangle fundraiser for Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network, Saturday at 7 p.m.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Karaoke from 9 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday.

• Zippers: Tipsy Tuesdays, with music by DJ Rude Boy.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth