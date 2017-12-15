Keeping Oak Lawn safe

All smiles on the patio at JR’s

The Grinch takes a break from the grind to stretch his muscles. Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas continues through Sunday at The Winspear.

Thinking big at Club Stallions

Besties on The Strip

Husbands just want to have fun on The Strip

Out and about in the gayborhood

Pride Parade Committee Holiday Party

Round-Up staff can ward off the chill of winter

Hosting karaoke at The Round-Up

Sue Ellen’ friendly elves

Athena O’hara on stage at TMC: The Mining Co.

TMC---pHOTOBOMBED

Making the SCENE the week of Dec. 15–21:

Alexandre’s: K-Marie on Friday and Tuesday. Linny Nanceand  The Network on Saturday. WayneSmith on Sunday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

Club Changes: The Divine Miss Divas Christmas Show at 10 p.m. on Friday.

Club Reflection: Imperial Court cookout at 4 p.m. followed by show at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wall of Food show at 9 p.m. on Thursday

Dallas Eagle: Ugly Christmas Sweater Party from 8-10 p.m. on Friday. Employee Turn-About Show from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday. Onyx: Central Southwest Chapter club night from 10p.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday.

Hidden Door: Happy 38th Anniversary!

• JR’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday. Dreamgirls at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Liquid Zoo: Monday Steak Night.

Marty’s LiveManila Luzon with special performances by Nicole O’hara Munro, Bleach, Raquel Blake, Leyla Edwards and Mulan on Saturday.

Pekers: Linda Petty and the Main Event Christmas Show at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Randi’s Alternate Route 2 to 2: TGRA-Imperial Court Christmas Show at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Round-Up Saloon: Bear Happy Hour from 6-9 p.m. on Friday. Boys, Boots & Boxers hosted by Sassy O’hara at 10 p.m. on Monday.

Sue Ellen’s: Mustache Envy on Friday. Chix on Saturday, Anton’s 16th annual Christmas Party Extravaganza from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday. Tuesday Tease at 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

TMC: The Mining Company: Trashy Tuesday. The tradition continues.

Urban Cowboy Saloon: Duel artistry, creativity, drag hosted by Chanel LeMasters at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday

Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Cowboys at Oakland Raiders at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Kimmi’s Ugly  Sweater Party at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

