Making the SCENE the week of Dec. 15–21 :

• Alexandre’s: K-Marie on Friday and Tuesday. Linny Nanceand The Network on Saturday. WayneSmith on Sunday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Club Changes: The Divine Miss Divas Christmas Show at 10 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Reflection: Imperial Court cookout at 4 p.m. followed by show at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wall of Food show at 9 p.m. on Thursday

• Dallas Eagle: Ugly Christmas Sweater Party from 8-10 p.m. on Friday. Employee Turn-About Show from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday. Onyx: Central Southwest Chapter club night from 10p.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday.

• Hidden Door: Happy 38th Anniversary!

• JR’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday. Dreamgirls at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

• Liquid Zoo: Monday Steak Night.

• Marty’s Live: Manila Luzon with special performances by Nicole O’hara Munro, Bleach, Raquel Blake, Leyla Edwards and Mulan on Saturday.

• Pekers: Linda Petty and the Main Event Christmas Show at 7 p.m. on Friday.

• Randi’s Alternate Route 2 to 2: TGRA-Imperial Court Christmas Show at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Bear Happy Hour from 6-9 p.m. on Friday. Boys, Boots & Boxers hosted by Sassy O’hara at 10 p.m. on Monday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Mustache Envy on Friday. Chix on Saturday, Anton’s 16th annual Christmas Party Extravaganza from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday. Tuesday Tease at 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Trashy Tuesday. The tradition continues.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Duel artistry, creativity, drag hosted by Chanel LeMasters at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Cowboys at Oakland Raiders at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Kimmi’s Ugly Sweater Party at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth