Making the SCENE the week of Dec. 21–27:
- 1851 Club: Kiana Lee hosts All Star Drag Show at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
- 515 Bar: King & Queen of the Rodeo Show for charities from 9 p.m.-midnight on Saturday.
- Alexandre’s: Filter Kings on Friday. Anton Shaw Band on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.
- Cedar Springs Tap House: Geeks Who Drink Trivia Night at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Steak Night at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
- Club Changes: Wall of Food Meeting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Dallas Eagle: Line Dance Lessons with Yoshi from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday.
- Henry’s Tavern: Celebrate Pride in Plano on Wednesday evening
- JR.’s Bar & Grill: Dreamgirls at 11 p.m. on Thursday.
- Kaliente: Winter White Party with DJ Puma on Friday. Free before 11 p.m.
- Liquid Zoo: Karaoke with Wayne Smith on Saturday.
- Round-Up Saloon: Bear Happy Hour on Friday. Boys! Boots! Boxer Briefs! at 10 p.m. on Monday. The Showdown at 11 p.m. on Tuesday
- Sue Ellen’s: Mojo Dolls on Saturday. The Southpaw Preachers at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday followed by the Anton Shaw Band.
- The Rose Room: Janet Andrews on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- TMC: The Mining Company: Fuego hosted by Sasha Andrews with Latin Dance Contest at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Tampa Bay at Dallas from noon-3 p.m. on Sunday. Ho Ho Ho 90s from 9 p.m.-close on Monday. Showtunes Christmas at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth