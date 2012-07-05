Select Page
Jul 5, 2012
I was wondering how you choose which photo’s are posted.A gentleman took a photo of me and some friens at the Round Up on Sat. 7/7/2012. I was hoping to see it in here since he took are name down and told us it would be in the Voice.If I can I would like a copy if its handy just for memorys of a great night.
Thanks
Emiliano: There is not a formula who which photos are posted. Some go in the print edition, and we may keep a photo for several weeks until we have room for it in print. Some go exclusively online. What we try to do, though, is provide a cross-section of the community — a mix of women, men, trans, younger, older, bears, twinks, queens, C&W clubs, dance clubs, leather clubs … everything. That said, not all photos go online or in print. In some cases, one of the people in the photo contacts us and asks we NOT publish, which, if we have not already, we try to accommodate. Sometimes the photo just did not come out well — out of focus, peculiar expression on someone’s face, etc. It depends. Since your photo was taken just last week, it may not have been prepped yet. Keep a lookout it still may appear.
