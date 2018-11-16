Making the SCENE the week of Nov. 16–22:

• 515 Bar: Karaoke at 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Tap TV Trivia at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Alexandre’s: Chris Chism and the Band on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Vero Voz on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Geeks Who Drink at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. American Horror Story Watch Party at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Club Reflection: Imperial Court Wreath Auction at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Brook Ashcrofthosts a show in his bid for Mr. Yellow Rose of Texas at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Cowtown Leathermen Cookout from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: NLA fundraiser — Let’s Talk about Sex, Baby from 7-10 p.m. on Friday.

DJ Brandon Moses’ Retirement Party from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday. SSC Fund Wreath Auction from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas Bears Club Night from 9-11 p.m. on Saturday. DIVA Night with DJ C-Rail begins at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Onyx: Central Southwest Chapter Club Night from 10 p.m. on Saturday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday.

• Pekers: The Miss Gay Texas State Pageant System presents Thanks For Giving, with food at 4 p.m. and show at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Bear Happy Hour on Friday. Lost Souls vs. Quins Lip Synch Battle Royale at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Mustache Envy on Friday. The Mojo Dolls on Saturday. The Anton Shaw Band followed by the Mescaline Americans on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Chevelle Brooks on Friday and Saturday. Miss Texas FFI At Large starring Kara Foxx-Paris at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

• Urban Cowboy: Mayra D’Lorenzo hosts a show at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: College Football Happy Hour on Saturday. I Love the 90s at 9 p.m. on Monday. Showtunes at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Karaoke at 10 p.m.

on Wednesday.

SCENE Photos by KAT HAYGOOD and CHAD MANTOOTH