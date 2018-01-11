The second transgender murder of the year took place in Los Angeles last night (Wednesday, Jan. 10) according to information passed to Dallas Voice by Mattee Jim of New Mexico.

“What I know so far is that she was burned in her apartment,” Jim said via Facebook.

There will be a vigil in South Los Angeles on Friday. More information when we get it.

The first murder took place earlier this week in Massachusetts when Christa Leigh Steele-Knudslien, 42, was found dead in her home. Her husband has been charged in that case.

— David Taffet