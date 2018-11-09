Audi Q3. It looks less like a toy and more like its larger siblings. The Q3 now employs Audi’s virtual cockpit flatscreen instruments, natural voice recognition, Wi-Fi, Bang & Olufsen audio and reclining rear seats. The “Audi phone box” charges and connects phones to the antenna. There’s also auto parking, sport suspension and hill descent control. Go forth with a choice of four-cylinder engines generating 150–230 horses, or go Diesel.

Base price: $32,900.

These compact crossovers offer style in tight spaces

CASEY WILLIAMS | Auto Reviewer

When you’re ready to play, you may not want to take in a big hulking SUV or boring sedan. If you’re like a vast canvas of America, you prefer a little, tiny, um, crossover. From gas to electric and cheap to expensive, one of these stylish compacts should glamour your big fabulous life. (Best of all, all but one of these nine rides is base-priced at under $40k.)

Acura RDX. The RDX has always been a nice comfy crossover, but about as exciting as rice. The buff A-Spec variant changes that with LED headlamps, black trim and dark wheels. The all-new crossover also comes with standard touchpad interface, ultra-wide moonroof, and Studio 3D audio. Plant your paw into the 272 horses turbocharged 4-cylinder engine connected to a 10-speed transmission and AWD. Even better, it earns the IIHS’ Top Safety Pick +.

Base price: $37,300.

Lexus UX. Not a looker, but there’s a big helping of Lexus luxury in this tiny package. Optional leather upholstery is inspired by Japanese quilting and it’s stocked with a pre-collision system that can recognize pedestrians at night. Lane Tracing Assist and Adaptive Cruise further enhance safety. Choose a 168 horsepower 4-cylinder or 176 horsepower hybrid. Get the F-Sport mesh grille and stiffer suspension for a fun fling.

Base price: Est. $33,000.

Cadillac XT4. Going tiny, this fly Caddy is a more youthful interpretation of Cadillac’s design language with LEDs up front and a tailfins out back. Primo cabins feature wireless phone charging, 4G Wi-Fi, Bose audio, heated/cool seats and an array of crash avoidance electronics. Premium packages add diamond-cut aluminum, high-gloss wood and carbon fiber accents. Scat comes from a 237 horsepower turbo-4 that achieves 25/30-MPG city/highway.

Base price: $35,790. Pick +.

BMW X2. A smaller and more affordable crossover coupe, the X2 brings style and performance to the fashion-forward masses. Standard LED headlamps, 20-in. wheels, and dynamic proportions hint at performance from the twin-turbo 4-cylinder engine that delivers 228 horsepower. Adjust the suspension from Comfort to Sport. Interiors flaunt premium materials, panoramic roof and comprehensive safety gear. Be fabulous; choose Magma Red leather seats.

Base price: $38,400.

Nissan Kicks. Having sent the Juke to pasture, Nissan kicks out a new baby crossover all tarted up with funky styling and high stance to imply actual off-road capability (though not really). Check LED low beams and floating roof in contrasting colors. Moving this art piece is a 125 horsepower 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine that achieves 31/26-MPG city/highway. Automatic Emergency Braking is standard, so crank the Bose audio and kick it up.

Base price: $17,990.

Hyundai Kona. Named after a region of the Big Island, it’s a tasty little coconut. Kona comes in all kinds of extroverted color combinations with a contrasting roof. Narrow LED headlamps highlight her face. Choose between a 147 horsepower 4-cylinder (33-MPG highway) or 175 horsepower turbo-4. A head-up display, wireless phone charging and rain-sensing wipers are optional. Stay safe with the latest crash avoidance tech.

Base price: $19,000.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross. Sport coupes are nearly extinct, so the Eclipse gets reimagined as a crossover. Essentially an Outlander with a bubble rump, the car has an edgy look. Slide inside to appreciate head-up display, heated rear seats and panoramic roof. Forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise protect peeps. Drivers enjoy the 152 horsepower 1.5-liter turbo-4 and all-wheel-drive with torque-vectoring to carve corners.

Base price: $23,295.

Jaguar I-Pace. Jaguar challenges Tesla with this sleek little crossover. Beneath its sexy body are lithium-ion batteries that enable 248 miles driving range. Respecting the luxury of time, drivers can achieve an 80 percent charge in just 40 minutes. Cab-forward proportions cosset a roomy cabin loaded with Jaguar’s Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, 4G Wi-Fi, adaptive cruise and panoramic sunroof. EV navigation chooses routes to optimize range. It’s one efficient kitty.

Base price: $69,500.