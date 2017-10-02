UPDATE:

The shooter was taken into custody at 9:10 a.m.

Statement from police:

“On October 2, 2017, at approximately 4:51 a.m., Dallas officers responded to a call for police in the 4800 block of Cedar Springs Road. When officers arrived to the apartment residence, they heard several gun shots being fired from inside of the residence. The responding officers retreated and then called for SWAT, who took over the scene. The suspect was taken into custody without incident at 9:10 a.m. There were no injuries. This incident is documented on case number 225144-2017. The investigation is ongoing.”

ORIGINAL POST:

The Springs Apartments, 4810 Cedar Springs Road, are on lockdown and Cedar Springs Road between Kings Road and Mahanna is closed due to a standoff between police and an armed man inside one of the apartments, according to reports by WFAA.

The situation reportedly began shortly after 5 a.m. today (Monday, Oct. 2) when the man fired at police and then barricaded himself inside the apartment.