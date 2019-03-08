Christina Wells

America’s Got Talent semi-finalist Christina Wells headlining fundraiser at S4

Christina Wells, one of the semifinalists on Season 13 of America’s Got Talent in 2018, is headlining “Dinner and a Show” on Saturday, March 9, in the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Proceeds will benefit Tucker’s Gift and North Texas Pride, and tickets are $20.

The event is presented by the Miss Gay Texas State pageant system∆ and hosted by Linzee Serrell. Korina Duvalle will emcee. Other local performers participating in the show include Vivian Vee, Reva Dena, Sable Alexander, Toni Faye, Dita D’dur, Angelica Karmichael, Stephanie Cook, Wayne Smith and Gloria Devine.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner, featuring Dickey’s barbecue, will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. The show starts at 6 p.m.

Wells, a native Texan who holds a bachelor of science degree in nursing, worked for 15 years as a registered nurse before returning to her first love — performing. She sat down this week to answer a few questions for Dallas Voice.

— Tammye Nash

Dallas Voice: You gave up singing for nursing when you graduated from college. Have you now given up nursing for singing? Christina Wells: After 15 years of nursing and usually having three jobs at time, I quit working as a nurse [last] Nov. 15. I just recently celebrated three months of being a full-time performer.

But I will always maintain my nursing license. Nursing is more than a job it is a calling so it will always be a part of my life.

You are known for your message of positivity. Expand on that a bit; what is your message, and how do you stay positive yourself? I think that everyone has something to say or a cause, so to speak. My cause is self confidence and body positivity.

I think I received an extra helping of the positive outlook gene, because I have always had the “Pollyanna” point of view. I think that we are capable of realizing our dreams and that we have all we need to make that happen by understanding we are enough and by seeing our own potential.

I accept my imperfections and flaws, and I am learning to love the woman that I am and what she is capable of achieving. I want to help others to see and feel the same.

You were named Houston’s Pride Superstar for 2016-17. Why do you think you resonate, as a performer and as an individual, with the LGBT community? What makes this community special for you? The LGBTQIA+ community has always been very special to me, first and foremost because I am a lesbian. I came out of the closet when my sons were 4- and 1-years-old, and we have attended Pride as a family almost every year. Often times, the annual gay Pride Idol event was the only way I would get a chance to perform.

When I auditioned for Houston Pride Superstar, I just wanted to sing, and I was so surprised when I won. It was a pivotal moment in my life, and it opened the door to my singing career.

I feel that most people — within the community or not — connect with me because I am a plus-size woman, a minority woman (half black, half white), a single mom, a nurse, a caregiver, a lesbian — and I am not afraid to be seen, nor am I afraid to share the more vulnerable parts of my life.

What message do you have for the LGBT community? I have learned there is strength in vulnerability and in sharing our struggles. We strengthen our community when we share our hardships and shore each other up. I hope that my visibility inspires others to reach for their dreams and share their talents.

What’s next for you? What do you have in the works? I am working on an original album, and I am also working on a plus-size dress line. I am traveling all over the country giving motivational talks and singing, and I am so excited to get to sing for Dallas at The Rose Room.