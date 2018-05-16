Police released a sketch of an unidentified trans woman whose body was found in White Rock Creek over the weekend. Anyone who recognizes the victim or has any information is urged to contact Detective Chaney with Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3650.

The following statement was released by police with the sketch:

We are still seeking the public’s assistance regarding the identity of the deceased victim that was located floating in the water at White Rock Creek.

Below is a composite sketch of the victim. We ask that if you recognize this victim please contact Detective Chaney with Dallas PD’s Homicide Unit. Remember, you can always leave an anonymous tip on our iWatch Dallas App.