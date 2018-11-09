Dominique Jackson

David Taffet | Senior Staff Writer

[email protected]

In the days leading up to this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov. 20, Southern Methodist University is hosting two events for its LGBT students in the next week, and Sidney Gardner, director of the Women and LGBT Center, said alumni and the community are welcome to participate.

On Monday, Nov. 12, the Women’s and Gender Studies Program presents We Will Not Be Erased, “a panel discussion on transgender lives between resilience and affirmation.” The Women’s and LGBT Center presents “An LGBT Equality Forum” on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

“We Will Not Be Erased” is the slogan adopted over the past few weeks by trans rights advocates protesting the Trump administration’s rollbacks of federal policies and regulations, dating from the Obama administration, that protect transgender rights. Under one proposed rollback, trans people would not be able to change the sex assigned them at birth on official documents, even though their gender identity doesn’t match.

The “We Will Not Be Erased” program will include panelists Maxwell Carter, Ginger McMurray, Christine Ford and Finnigan Jones.

Registration for the Equality Forum begins at 3:30 p.m. in the ballroom in Hughes Trigg. At 4 p.m., Equality Texas will deliver a “state of the state” address, describing what to expect in the upcoming session of the Texas Legislature, telling those attending “how to get involved,” Gardner said.

That includes contacting local representatives and going to Austin to lobby on specific legislation. Although Gov. Greg Abbott said a return of the anti-transgender bathroom bill isn’t on his agenda, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has promised to bring back that legislation back.

Gardner said there will be time for networking before dinner at 6 p.m. During dinner, an award will be given to a student who’s work for the LGBT community has been exceptional.

Transgender actress Dominique Jackson, star of the FX series Pose, is the keynote speaker, scheduled to appear at 7 p.m. Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Jackson fled to the U.S. at 18 to escape bullying and sexual abuse.

Once in the U.S., she experienced homelessness and turned to sex work to survive. While living in Baltimore, she was exposed to the ballroom scene and began her modeling and acting career. In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for her work on the Oxygen reality series Strut.

We Will Not Be Erased at 6 p.m. on Nov 12 at Hughes Trigg, Portico CDE, 3140 Dyer St.

LGBT Equality Forum from 4-8 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Hughes Trigg, first floor ballroom.