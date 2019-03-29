Austin just concluded its South By Southwest Festivals and Conference, but for a few years, Dallas has been developing its own take on a comprehensive expo of the arts. The Soluna International Music & Arts Festival, presented by the Nancy A. Nasher and David Haemisegger Family in conjunction with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, starts this week (April 4) and runs until April 28. Among the musical offerings are classical, jazz, opera, pop and even mariachi, as well as plays (the Dallas Theater Center’s production of Twelfth Night), dance and more. Key in among the schedule for the first week that’s exciting us: Academy Award-nominated composer Terrence Blanchard will be on hand at the Alamo Drafthouse Cedars to discuss the art of scoring a motion picture — specifically, his incredible work on BlacKkKlansman, pictured. That’s just a taste of what Soluna has in store.

— Arnold Wayne Jones

Visit MyDSO.com/soluna for a full lineup of programming.