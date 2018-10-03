At 1:18 p.m., Homeland Security sent a “Presidential Alert” text out from the National Wireless Emergency System. I didn’t receive it.

I turned my phone off at noon. I didn’t want to be bothered with the text. Mostly, I find texts annoying.

Everyone else in the Dallas Voice office received the message. When I turned my phone back on about an hour later, no text.

In a Facebook posting, I asked if anyone else didn’t receive the text. Several Facebook friends said they, too, didn’t receive the message. One said he also turned his phone off, but got the message when he turned his phone back on.

“I never turned off my phone and I didn’t get one,” wrote Dallas City Councilman Omar Narvaez responding to my Facebook post.

So, Homeland Security. If you’re trying to reach everyone in the U.S. with a cell phone, you failed.

The screen shot is from someone else’s phone in my office.

— David Taffet