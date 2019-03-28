March is Women’s History Month, and from now until Sunday, that means Sprinkles is celebrating with a limited-time edition of one of its signature cupcakes.

The White Chocolate Raspberry treat, topped with an edible message of female empowerment, is a fruity raspberry sponge filled with a compote of raspberry, with a spread of white chocolate on top. If it weren’t already good enough — and it is — for every one of these cupcakes sold until March 31, Sprinkles will donate 25 cents (up to $10,000) to Step-Up, a national organization that assists young, disadvantaged girls. (You can also enjoy for the rest of the month the Cookie Cupcake, a reimagining of a chocolate chip cookie in cupcake form. Or one of the many other delicious, over-the-top confections.)

— Arnold Wayne Jones