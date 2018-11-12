The Grants Committee at The Episcopal Church of Saint Thomas the Apostle awarded Legacy Counseling Center with funding to purchase new hospital-grade medical beds for clients at The Founders Cottage. Founders Cottage is Legacy’s hospice and rehabilitation center.

In a statement, Legacy wrote, “Our Cottage has been around since 1996 and many of the beds have, too. Thanks to St. Thomas, we will be able to purchase 2-3 brand-new beds, enhancing the overall quality of life, care, and dignity we are able to give to clients at this special facility.”

— David Taffet