Watch this space for statements regarding the arrest of Kendrell Lavar Lyles, the man charged with murdering black trans woman Muhlaysia Booker and two other individuals, and a person of interest in the murder at least one and as many as four other black trans woman in Dallas.

Statement from transgender activist Monica Roberts on the arrest of Kendrell Lyles:

“Can’t think of a more wonderful thing to celebrate during this Pride season than the alleged killer of Muhlaysia Booker and two other trans women being behind bars. May the next step be that justice is served in this case”

Statement from Abounding Prosperity Inc. on the arrest of Kendrell Lyles:

Abounding Prosperity, Inc. is pleased to learn today that Kendrell Lavar Lyles has been arrested and charged for the murder of Ms. Muhlaysia Booker. We commend the Dallas Police Department, under the leadership of Chief U. Renee Hall, for their commitment to this case and securing the arrest of the alleged perpetrator. Despite issues surrounding limited resources and the rapidly increasing crime rate in our city, the Dallas Police Department maintained focus on bringing justice to Ms. Booker’s family and committed countless hours to this investigation. We encourage the Dallas Police Department to maintain this momentum in their continued efforts to determine whether Mr. Lyles is responsible for the additional murders of black transgender women in Dallas.”We are relieved that Muhlaysia’s alleged murderer has been arrested and we are very pleased with the work of the Dallas Police Department. DPD has done their job. We now look to our District Attorney John Creuzot to prepare a zealous and fair prosecution and secure a conviction,” stated Kirk Myers, Chief Executive Officer.AP, Inc. recognizes this as a great step toward justice for Muhlaysia Booker; however, we implore our transgender sisters to maintain caution in their daily lives because hate and ignorance are still present.