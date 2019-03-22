Stonewall Democrats of Dallas on Thursday, March 21, issued a list of candidates the organization is endorsing in upcoming municipal elections in Dallas County.
The group made the endorsements after several days of interviews with candidates asking for the group’s backing. The endorsements were ratified by the general membership at its March meeting this week.
These are the endorsements:
City of Dallas Mayor & City Council
Mayor: Scott Griggs
District 1: Chad West
District 2: Adam Medrano
District 4: Karon Flewellen
District 5: Jaime Resendez
District 6: Omar Narvaez
District 7 (co-endorsement): Adam Bazaldua and Joseph Thomas
District 8: Tennell Atkins
District 9: Erin Moore
District 10: DeDe Alexander
District 12: Cookie Peadon
District 14: Philip Kingston
Richardson City Council
Place 3: Dan Barrios
Place 4: Johnny Lanzillo
Place 5: Mauri Long
Irving City Council
Place 2: Shayan Elahi
Cedar Hill City Council
Place 5: Victor Gonzalez
Dallas ISD Board of Trustees
District 4: Omar Jimenez
Duncanville ISD Board of Trustees
District 3: Alexander Bomgarden