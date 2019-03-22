From Staff Reports

Stonewall Democrats of Dallas on Thursday, March 21, issued a list of candidates the organization is endorsing in upcoming municipal elections in Dallas County.

The group made the endorsements after several days of interviews with candidates asking for the group’s backing. The endorsements were ratified by the general membership at its March meeting this week.

These are the endorsements:

City of Dallas Mayor & City Council

Mayor: Scott Griggs

District 1: Chad West

District 2: Adam Medrano

District 4: Karon Flewellen

District 5: Jaime Resendez

District 6: Omar Narvaez

District 7 (co-endorsement): Adam Bazaldua and Joseph Thomas

District 8: Tennell Atkins

District 9: Erin Moore

District 10: DeDe Alexander

District 12: Cookie Peadon

District 14: Philip Kingston

Richardson City Council

Place 3: Dan Barrios

Place 4: Johnny Lanzillo

Place 5: Mauri Long

Irving City Council

Place 2: Shayan Elahi

Cedar Hill City Council

Place 5: Victor Gonzalez

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees

District 4: Omar Jimenez

Duncanville ISD Board of Trustees

District 3: Alexander Bomgarden