DAVID TAFFET | Senior Staff Writer

taffet@dallasvoice.com

Stonewall Democrats of Dallas this week issued the list of candidates it is endorsing in the March 3 primary. Because so many candidates in contested primaries sought the group’s endorsement, chapter President Lee Daugherty said endorsements for candidates in uncontested primaries would wait, possibly until after the primary. That includes candidates like Hon. Steven Kirkland, a gay Houston judge who is seeking a spot on the state Supreme Court, and Hon. Tonya Parker, a Dallas County judge who is lesbian and seeking re-election.

“Across the last week, almost 30 hours of interviews and deliberations were put forth by members with the largest field of Democratic candidates Dallas County has ever seen,” Daugherty said. “The Endorsement Committee, headed by Tracy Yoo Clinton, did amazing work in keeping it organized and on schedule.”

Those candidates who win their primary carry the Stonewall endorsement through the November election. Endorsed candidates who make it into a runoff carry the endorsement through the runoff. If there’s a runoff, but the endorsed candidate doesn’t make it into the top two, Stonewall may decide to endorse a difference candidate for the runoff.

Stonewall’s Dallas chapter is the largest Democratic club in Texas. Because of its prominence, past officers have gone on to serve in positions in the state party. One past president, Omar Narvaez, is currently a Dallas city council member, and another, Jesse Garcia, was appointed to a position in the Obama administration in Washington, D.C.

To receive an endorsement, candidates must attend a screening. In the case of some national or statewide races, a campaign official may attend for the candidate.

In addition to deciding on its endorsement slate, Stonewall members voted on officers for 2018. Daugherty returns for a second year as president. Other officers are Vice President Brandon Vance; Secretary Dale Robinson, and Treasurer Cassandra Gandara.

Endorsements for the March 3 Democratic primary:

State Comptroller: Joi Chevalier

Constable, Pct 1: Tracey Gully

Constable, Pct 4: Sha Steger Knight

Constable, Pct 5: Beth Villarreal

Criminal Court-At-Law, Court 3:

Audrey Moorehead

Criminal Court-At-Law, Court 10:

Roberto Canas

Criminal District Judge, No. 1:

Tina Yoo Clinton

Criminal District Judge, No. 6: Alison Grinter

Criminal District Judge, No. 7: Mark Watson

Dallas County Party Chair: Carol Donovan

District Attorney: John Creuzot

District Judge, 68th District: Martin Hoffman

District Judge, 160th District: Jim Jordan

District Judge, 193rd District: Carl Ginsberg

District Judge, 203rd District:

Raquel “Rocky” Jones

District Judge, 204th District:

Stephen Duplantis

District Judge, 255th District:

Sandre Moncriffe

District Judge, 265th District:

Jennifer Bennett

District Judge, 283rd District: Lela Mays

(Warning issued against Mays’ opponent, Vonciel Hill)

District Judge, 302nd District:

Sandra Jackson

District Judge, 304th District:

Ladeitra Adkins

Governor: Lupe Valdez

Judge, County Court-At-Law No. 2:

Melissa Bellan

Judge, County Court-At-Law No. 4:

Ken Tapscott

Judge, County Criminal Court Of Appeals No. 1: Kristin Wade

Judge, County Criminal Court Of Appeals No. 2: No Endorsement

Justice Of The Peace, Pct 2, Place 1: Margaret O’Brien

Justice Of The Peace, Pct 4, Place 2:

Katy Hubener

Justice Of The Peace, Pct 5, Place 2:

Juan Jasso

Lt. Governor: Mike Collier

State Board Of Education, District 11:

Dr. Carla Morton

Sheriff: Roy Williams Jr.

State Senator, District 8: Mark Phariss

State Senator, District 16: Nathan Johnson

State Rep, District 100: Eric Johnson

State Rep, District 104: Jessica Gonzalez

State Rep, District 105: Terry Meza

State Rep, District 108: Joanna Cattanach

State Rep, District 109: Carl Sherman, Sr.

State Rep, District 113: Rhetta Bowers

State Rep, District 115: Julie Johnson

U.S. Rep, District 26: Co-Endorsement, Linsey Fagan and Will Fisher

U.S. Rep, District 24: Jan Mcdowell

U.S. Rep, District 30: Eddie Bernice Johnson

U.S. Rep, District 32: Colin Allred

U.S. Rep, District 33: Marc Veasey

U.S. Senator: Beto O’Rourke