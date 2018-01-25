Discovery Channel’s Storm Chasers star Joel Taylor, 38, has been found dead in his cabin on an Atlantis gay cruise. Cause of death appears to be a drug overdose.

One passenger reported Taylor passed out on the dance floor on Monday night and two people took him to his room. Crew found him unresponsive in his cabin on Tuesday (Jan. 23).

Taylor, who is from Elk City, Okla., joined Storm Chasers in 2008 and remained with the show until it was canceled in 2012. The show centered on him chasing tornadoes throughout Tornado Alley, often in his native Oklahoma.

Royal Caribbean claimed no responsibility and said it had zero tolerance for drugs on board its ships. Passengers said drugs were plentiful and out in the open throughout the cruise.

— David Taffet