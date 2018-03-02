These projects can increase the value of your home

There’s no better time than the present to start adding extra value to your house. Even if you’re not planning to sell until summer or even until the end of the year, doing small projects slowly will help you avoid the rush in the days and weeks before you sell. Best of all, you can do many of these projects at any time of the year. While we’re setting these projects at one per month, you can rearrange this calendar to fit your particular needs or compress it by doing one of these projects every two weeks.

March: Outdoor cleanup. Anything you want to remove from your landscaping? Now’s the time to do it since it likely hasn’t started blooming yet. Note that the keyword is “remove,” not move. If you want to transplant anything, be sure to check the weather first. If it looks like it’s going to get cold again, you may want to wait.

April: Revamp the flowerbeds. You might be reworking your flowerbeds during April no matter what, but if you’re looking to sell, make sure you think about curb appeal. You want your home to be inviting and attractive from the street, so prepare for the summer with this in mind.

May: Paint the exterior. Giving it a new coat of paint can perk everything right up, even if you paint it the exact same color. Go with a nice, neutral color that will appeal to everyone. Bright pink or black are likely to scare off some potential buyers.

June: Trim the trees. Another project you might do regardless of whether or not you’re selling is to trim your trees. Get rid of all the dead branches and anything that’s low-hanging. Again, look at your home from the street and make things look nice and tidy.

July: Paint the interior. Over time, every room in your home will lose a little of that new luster. In order to get the most response from your painting job, try going with light, neutral colors, as this will appeal to the widest audience. Painting gives you a reason to stay indoors and be productive during one of the hottest months of the year.

August: Redo the flooring. If your floors are starting to show their age, it might be time to put down new tile, carpet or laminate. You don’t need to redo all the floors in your home during a single month; instead, pick the most worn part of the house, or the room with the oldest flooring, and give it an update.

September: Tackle the garage, attic or basement. If you’re like most people, your garage, attic or basement has become a catchall for everything you’ve accumulated over the years, don’t want to get rid of, and don’t have a place for. Take this month to go through some of that stuff. You might find that you really don’t need all of it. Even if that’s not the case, you may be able to organize it and pack it away more efficiently.

October: Fall cleaning. During October, go through all of your closets and weed out what you don’t need, just like you did with the garage. You could also continue your purge of those spaces if you haven’t got it finished. This not only makes it easier for you to move, it also creates a clean space you can utilize for more storage if needed.

November and December: Consider a remodel. What better way to prepare for the extra time off during the holidays than to give your home an updated bathroom or kitchen? Plan out a room remodel that transforms a part of your home that might be showing its age. Besides adding value, this also gives you a great new space to enjoy up until the point you sell.

