As election season shifts into high gear, Republicans are endorsing Democrats in surprising numbers.

The Dallas Morning News endorsed Democrat Kendall Scudder, who also counts himself as a member of the LGBT community because he was raised by two moms, in his Texas Senate race. Scudder’s district stretches from East Dallas to Greenville.

On Monday, Sept. 17, The Dallas Morning News endorsed Democrat Mark Phariss in his Texas Senate race in Republican-heavy Collin County. Phariss said a number of Republican elected officials told him privately they were supporting him.

But other Republicans are publicly endorsing Democrats in their races against Republican incumbents.

Scott Milder, a Republican who ran in the primary against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, has endorsed Democrat Mike Collier.

Former Texas Land Commissioner Jerry Patterson, a Republican, and three other former Republican primary challengers announced last Friday they will not support incumbent George P. Bush. They’ll be voting for Democrat Miguel Suazo.

In her race for Texas House District 115, Julie Johnson picked up the support of Republican former Rep. Bennett Ratliff, who preceded incumbent Republican Matt Rinaldi in that office.

The Johnson campaign released this message from Ratliff: “As a lifelong Republican, I have supported and worked for Republican candidates since before I was able to vote, I have voted Republican since I was able and served as a Republican elected official. I have supported the party, our nominees, and I have never endorsed a Democrat for office. But extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.

“While we don’t agree on every issue facing our state, we both agree and understand that Republicans and Democrats must come together on the issue of public education for the future of our children, I encourage my friends and neighbors to join me in voting for Julie Johnson.”

— David Taffet