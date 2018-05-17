Jimmy Eugene Johnson III was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Walker County in connection with the May 9 murder of Carla Pavon.

DPD Deputy Chief Thomas Castro said investigators from Dallas traveled to Huntsville, the county seat of Walker County, to interview Johnson. Robbery was the motive for the murder and Pavon’s stolen property was recovered after the arrest. There’s no evidence Pavon was targeted because of her transgender status.

Police believe Johnson is the person seen leaving Pavon’s apartment shortly before police arrived.

Castro said Johnson and Pavon met on a chat app.

Charges may be upgraded from murder to capital murder at a later time. Johnson remains in Walker County jail on $500,000 bond.

— David Taffet