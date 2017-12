Two men broke into a Maple Avenue-area bar sometime this morning (Monday, Dec. 18). The owner of the bar asked that the nightclub not be named at this time, however, over concerns that the suspects might try to retaliate against the nightclub or its employees.

The bar owner has reported the break-in to police. Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the suspects in the photos above is asked to call the Dallas Police Department hotline at 1-877-373-Tips.