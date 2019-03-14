UPDATE: All clear. Police are gone from the scene.

UPDATE: This information comes directly from the Dallas Police Department’s Public Information Office:

On March 14, 2019, at approximately 10:20 a.m., Dallas officers responded to a call regarding a person inside an apartment residence firing a weapon in the 4200 block of Buena Vista Street. When officers arrived, they learned that the suspect was inside his residence firing his weapon through his apartment window and striking the adjacent building. The officers set up a parameter and notified SWAT.

Dallas Voice Senior Staff Writer David Taffet is en route to the scene. We’ll update again later if and when we get more information.

ORIGINAL POST

At approximately 2:15 PM, the suspect surrendered to SWAT officers without incident. He is expected to be charged with Deadly Conduct and two counts of Aggravated Assault. There were no injuries reported.

The Dallas Police SWAT team this afternoon was positioned along Fitzhugh Avenue around Pub Pegasus because of an active shooter situation, according to various reports.

An employee at a nearby business told Dallas Voice that someone was holed up in the green office building at the corner of Buena Vista. He described police as being in position with shields out.

Another witness, however, said the person was barricaded in a home near that building.

At least 15 marked Dallas Police cars were on the scene, as well as a number of unmarked cars.

— David Taffet