Bishop T.D. Jakes, pastor of the Potter’s House megachurch in Dallas, has again decided to use his position as one of the most influential African-American pastors in the country to publicly bash gay people. Jakes appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s new talk show, Oprah’s Next Chapter, on Sunday and declared that he believes homosexuality is “condemned by the scriptures.”
Here’s a transcript of the exchange:
Oprah: “Would you say that everybody is embraced in your church?”
Jakes: “Oh, absolutely. Yeah, absolutely.”
Oprah: “Because you know that you’ve been accused of saying that gay people would not be welcome.”
Jakes: “Oh, no, no, no. That’s not true at all.”
Oprah: “That’s not true?”
Jakes: “Well, the perception in our society today is that if you don’t say you’re for same-sex marriage or if you say that homosexuality is a sin that you’re homophobic and you’re against gay people. That’s not true. I’m not called to give my opinion. I’m called as a pastor to give the scriptural position on it. It doesn’t mean I have to agree with you to love you. I don’t dislike anybody. I love everybody.”
Oprah: “But does it mean you perceive being gay as a sin? Do you think that being gay is a sin?”
Jakes: “I think that sex between two people of the same sex is condemned in the scriptures, and as long as it is condemned in the scriptures, I don’t get to say what I think. I get to say what the Bible says. I’m not particularly political. I’m not particularly denominational. I’m not worried about any of that. I’m not anti-gay. I’m not anti-anything. I don’t want to even be known by what I’m against. I want to be known by what I’m for. I’m for people bettering themselves, no matter who they are and where they are, doing all they can to be all they can be.”
In stating his view that homosexuality is condemned by the scriptures, Jakes is in turn condemning his own son, Jermaine, who was arrested a few years ago in Kiest Park for soliciting sex from a male vice officer. He’s also condemning the late brother of marriage equality advocate Michael Irvin, who strangely still considers Jakes’ his “spiritual father.”
Jakes is condemning the countless LGBTQ youth who are among his flock at the Potter’s House, perhaps pushing some closer to suicide. And he’s condemning anyone who may be at risk for contracting HIV from gay sex, further contributing to the shame and silence that helps drive skyrocketing infection rates in South Dallas.
But hey, it’s all good, because Jakes loves everybody, right? I mean, can’t you just feel his love?
Watch video of Jakes’ comments here.
Some people are so stupid ! Where did you get him saying all that? Cause I didt read that anywhere . It’s a shame how people can just put words In your mouth . It should be crime
I agree with you. TD Jakes clearly said the scriptures condemns not him. Which it does the Bible talk about God destroying a city due to homosexuality. It does not have anything to do with love. Like he said I can still love you and not agree.
Actually, I don’t think that Mr. Jakes is condemning his son or Michael Irvin. Based on what he told Oprah, he’s saying the Bible is condemning them as well as others who engage in it.
Hey Mr. Jakes: the scriptures were once used to justify slavery too. Are you aware of that?
We all struggle with something. Homosexuality is a sin according to scripture. So is gambling, drunkeness, adultery, etc. etc. I don’t elevate homosexuality, as if that sin is worse than any other sin. But, TD Jakes is going by scripture and God calls homosexuality sin. But, you need this man of God to give you a loophole, something that tells you its okay to live by how you feel. You don’t want to change and be about God’s business. You want to be about your “desires.” We all have a sin that we like and I commend Jakes for standing up for the scriptures.
B –
I would like you to take a few minutes of your time, as I have, and read this article. It’s not a short read, but it’s worth the time taken to read it. Then answer me why this ONE so called “sin” is so far above every other “sin” spoken of in a book written, interpreted, and abused by man.
http://www.thegodarticle.com/7/post/2011/10/clobbering-biblical-gay-bashing.html
I’m not really an avid church goer but when I do go I try to go to The Potter’s House. I can honestly say that I’ve NEVER heard Bishop Jakes say anything that would be considered hateful toward homosexuals. It’s one of the most loving and non-judgemental places I’ve ever been. His comments on Oprah were simply stating what the Bible’s stance on the issue were. It seems to me that you would attack him no matter what he said. Obviously you are not supportive of the Bible’s view but please be fair about what was really said in that interview. I applaud Mr. Jakes for his comments and his ginuine love for people.
WOW – so sad that the author just read into Bishop Jakes’ statements so vitriol. I do not see that. He states the LMNOP community is welcome in his church. He wants to teach them what he know Scripturally. I would venture to say his answers would have been similar if Ochra had asked about Adultery, or Drug Abuse, or Obesity, or Sloth… so sad, everyone’s point of view is the view we insist the world agree upon. How boring would that be!
Wow, talk about putting words in people’s mouth. This has got to be one of the worst articles I’ve ever read. All opinions and NO facts. Where has real journalism gone???
TD Jakes you’re a talented preacher. You don’t need to take your orders from the Bible. Be more like Oprah and think for yourself. The Bible is a book written by caucasian men anyway, so I have no idea why so many blacks feel the need to obey it.
How do you know who wrote the Bible and if they’re black or white.
Bishop T.D. Jakes I commend you for doing what GOD tells you to do and say. I believe what I read in the Bible as well as what GOD puts in “MY” heart. People that want to do sins never want someone else to disagree with them. And if you do they want to attack YOUR character but I say stand on the “WORD” Bistop and let no one stand between what you hear from GOD.
so much controversity regarding the comments of a Pastor, and then calling someone that you don’t believe in an “……”. Rather than making such an issue out of one’s belief, why not search rather or not the scriptures has any validity. Its not a difficult process. Search with all your heart without reservation. We do research papers; start a business not knowing how successful it will be; ask people to invest in a product unknowingly to them. Search, then once you find a fact… go with that. Stop the bashing ” If you can”.
I cant understand why you would twist his words like that. Its totally ridiculous. You said, In stating his view that homosexuality is condemned by the scriptures, Jakes is in turn condemning his own son… you really should know better.
The man is six hundred pounds of walking, talking hypocrisy.
Ain’t nothing like a man with back bone, strength,power and integrity. Ain’t nothing like being ale to recognize a real man standing up for God. Go on T.D. Jakes
I would like to know what scripture condemns homosexuality. I just want to be educated on both sides of the issue. The Bible is certainly open for interpretation because it was written so long ago and nothing can be taken word-for-word because it was a different time and context. Plus, there are gay-friendly churches in the area and I wonder how they operate if they are reading the same scripture Mr. Jakes is. On another note, I do agree with the comment about real journalism. This article is full of bias and opinion. Not very professional in my opinion.
The most credible source of what someone said, is examining what the person actually said. That is very different than what
“someone says they said.”
(Which proves there is something to be learned by watching all those episodes of Law and Order!)
Reading the interview (actually provided in article) provides indisputable evidence that the charges the Mr. Wright makes in the article are nothing more than a cheap hatchet job on TD Jakes.
How ironic that the bigotry and hate-mongering was the tool of choice chosen by the writer in penning this article.
For all christians if not for others, the Bible must always have the final say. Anyone irregardless of talent or whatever that disregards the Bible will sooner than later fail. Been there! If d Bible says homosexuality is wrong then please leave the preacher alone and go face God. Ask Him why He doesn’t want you to engage in such. There is no need to kill the messenger because the message does not sit well with you. Biblically God created Male and Female not otherwise. If He had wanted otherwise He could have but He ‘intelligently’ did not. Go face God, His line is open 24/7. No interruption. Yellow journalism! God is watching, quit distorting the Truth. Thank you
Just for my own info I really would like to know where in the bible page is it mentioned that gay is not the right way to go-just want to know both sides of the coin-pl write in and let me know the pages in the bible-god is good, kind and above all loving-which bible are we talking about here???
Discriminatory “Christians” often need to be challenged (open rebuke) by their equality driven brothers and sisters of Christian faith. It wasn’t that long ago that my christian brothers and sisters of african descent were discriminated against (be fellow christians) in the City of Dallas and at the State Fair of Texas!
“It was left to an NAACP chapter in faraway Brownwood to sue and force final desegregation of the midway and eating establishments.”
Ashleigh – We get it, you need some fairy tale to give some meaning to your pathetic life. If thats what youy need babe, thats what you need but don’t attempt to hide behind your little fantasy to justify your hatred and bigotry. Try and at least be honest.
@Molly: the bible says nothing about homosexuality. Anywhere. There are some individuals who would disagree, but they are generally (a) less educated and (b) mentally challenged, which leaves them in no position to argue or debate the issue.
Organized religion is the root of all evil & bigotry.
Read the Bible “Gay” is WRONG!
@Debbie. Others, like you, are saying “Read the Bible too!
By: Debra on 9/23/2010 8:38PM
This man and all the others, T.D, Sharpton, Dollar and Bynum etc.. They are teaching false doctoring. They are going to hell and all those that are following them. Read the bible for your self. Romans 16:16
http://www.bvonmoney.com/2010/09/23/bishop-eddie-long-megachurch-pastor-properity-gospel/
“Lighthouses are more helpful than churches.” – Benjamin Franklin, 1706-1790
Lord, look at how you have twisted the words for your own purpose. You are unethical and should be ashamed.
Mr. Wright, IMO – you pften jump quickly to cast a stone when none is needed. Dallas is fortnate to have ‘The Voice’ news, but with relegion, politics, and general interest stories over the last couple of year’s I’ve noticed you tend to slant a story in very irresponsible ways which is not good journalism. Perhaps it’s time you step down, or offer readers unbiased presentation.
OK, since Bishop Jakes quotes the bible re: homosexuality there are other bible verses I think he should have his flock obey:
1. I have a neighbor who insists on working on the Sabbath.Exodus 35:2. clearly states he should be put to death. Am I morally obligated to kill him myself, or should I ask the police to do it?2. A friend of mine feels that even though eating shellfish is an abomination – Lev. 11:10, it is a lesser abomination than homosexuality. I don’t agree. Can you settle this? Are there ‘degrees’ of abomination?3. Lev. 21:20 states that I may not approach the altar of God if I have a defect in my sight. I have to admit that I wear reading glasses. Does my vision have to be 20/20, or is there some wiggle- room here?4. Most of my male friends get their hair trimmed, including the hair around their temples, even though this is expressly forbidden by Lev. 19:27. How should they die?5. I know from Lev. 11:6-8 that touching the skin of a dead pig makes me unclean, but may I still play football if I wear gloves?6. My uncle has a farm. He violates Lev.19:19 by planting two different crops in the same field, as does his wife by wearing garments made of two different kinds of thread (cotton/polyester blend). He also tends to curse and blaspheme a lot. Is it really necessary that we go to all the trouble of getting the whole town together to stone them? Lev.24:10-16. Couldn’t we just burn them to death at a private family affair, like we do with people who sleep with their in-laws? (Lev. 20:14)
It seems the bishop is picking and choosing from the bible what people should believe or not believe.
Homosexuality is not a sin like pride or any other sin that may affect one person. Homosexuality is unnatural, if it were natural then gay people could reproduce. If children are involved then it effects them as well. Gay people should not be bashed or beaten, but they should not be given the same rights as heterosexual couples as far as marriage and adoption.