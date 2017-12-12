According to video posted on Facebook, Tamar Braxton, sister of Toni Braxton, was refused entry into JR.’s Bar and Grill last night, Dec. 11.

“Evidently, I look like a gangster,” Tamar said in the video. “Here in my favorite town Dallas they have zero tolerance for black people.”

Braxton is a solo recording artist who began her career in 1990 as a member of the group The Braxtons. The family reunited for the show Braxton Family Values in 2011.

According to posts on Facebook, Braxton was turned away by a doorman. On the video she posted, a show can be heard going on onstage in the background.

Dallas Voice has called officials with Caven Enterprises, which owns JR.’s, and have not heard back. The story will be updated when we do hear.

— David Taffet

Here’s the video Braxton posted:

