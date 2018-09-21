It has been a challenge lately to keep up with all the developments in the local food scene — both people moving, and realizing how much stays the same. So here is everything you need to know in one place.

Endurance. Chefs move around a lot. (Look below for proof.) But Manuel Vera hasn’t — he has spent 20 years at Truluck’s in Uptown. He started as a prep cook in the restaurant that used to look like a dining car; now he’s the executive chef at the impressive seafood palace. Congrats, Manny. Meanwhile, the North Dallas steakhouse III Forks celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this month. That’s a lot of meat!

Scardello, the Oak Lawn artisanal cheese shop, turns 10 years old at the end of October. So for the entire month of October, it will commemorate by offering a “Top 10 Classes of All Time” redux. Among the classes: Beer Vs. Wine Smackdown (Oct. 5), Chocolate, Cheese and Bubbles (Oct. 11) and The Blues (cheeses, that is; Oct. 24). Book yours at the gayborhood spot at ScardelloCheese.com.

Also celebrating 10 years is chef John Tesar‘s DIFFA fundraiser, Burgers & Burgundy, which returns to “the Eye” (pictured) outside the Joule hotel Downtown on Oct. 5. It includes an impressive slate of local and national chefs giving us their best bites on burger form. Tickets are available at DiffaDallas.org.

One more tenniversary! Bolsa in Oak Cliff is also a decade old. The party starts Sunday at 6 p.m.

Chefs for Farmers just finished up its Mix-Off event (on Pride Sunday!) and is already planning ahead for its big event, the 6th annual benefit for local purveyors. It takes place Nov, 2–4, and will include a Backyard Fest from Dean Fearing at the Ritz Carlton, the Street Food Night Market (always a blast) and the Main Event, which this year celebrates barbecue. Get tickets at ChefsForFarmers.com.

Over in Fort Worth, Flying Saucer will celebrate its 13th annual BeerFeast on Oct. 6, from 1–5 p.m. in Sundance Square Plaza. Get tickets at SaucerFeeerFeast.com.

The French Room at the Adolphus has been one of the longest-standing restaurants in Dallas for decades, and recently went through a refurbishment. On Sept. 25, at 6 p.m., you can check it out with a class: The Art of the Old Fashioned inside the French Room Bar. Get tickets here.

Transitions. It was just earlier this year that we broke the news that Cedars Social was being taken over by a trio of women — owner Monica Greene, chef Anastacia Quinones and bar manager Leann Berry. But as of last week, AQ has decided to leave the restaurant south of Downtown, which focuses on high-end Mexican cuisine (as well as a taco stand outdoors).

Openings. Earlier this week, the new dining concept from Apheleia Restaurant Group (El Bolero, Oak, Pakpao) opened for dinner in the Maple Avenue District. Merchant House at 4040 Maple Ave. will concentrate on new American and globally-inspired cuisine. New in Lakewood is brunch at Jack’s Kitchen, which focuses on Southern-inspired cuisine like Bubba Benedict. The East Coast-inspired concept Hudson House opens on Sept. 25 in Addison.

And look for our Food Issue, next month in Dallas Voice!

— Arnold Wayne Jones