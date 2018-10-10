October is a busy month for foodie events around North Texas. And with bikini season officially over and the holidays are on the way, that’s a good thing… especially if you check of the latest burger from chef Kenny Bowers of Kenny’s Burger Joint in Plano and Frisco. Bowers is known for his massive “fork & knife” burgers, but has come out with a doozy for the month of October: The Ghost Burger, where all the gooey goodness of queso is on the outside, pictured, for $11. Indulgent!

The Lowest Greenville Fall Festival gets underway Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with local restaurants, bars and shops offering specials featuring food, drinks, music and local vendors. Start by securing a souvenir mason jar for $10 at the table in front of the old Blind Butcher space, which lets you sample beers, cocktails and wine at participating locations. In addition to the free samples, several places will pour discounted drinks. (Among the specials: $2 samples of the Milagro Tequila Old Fashioned at Yucatan Taco Stand, $2 canned beers at Toasted Coffee+Kitchen and $2 craft cocktails at Truck Yard.)

National Dessert Day is on Oct. 14, so you can try one of the pumpkin treats from SusieCakes in Preston Center — some available through Oct. 31, like decorated cupcakes, pumpkin spice cake or frosted sugar cookies, others through the end of the year, including apple crumble, pumpkin cheesecake, pictured, and pumpkin pie.

On October 21, The French Room will host the city’s first ever, Friends of the James Beard Benefit dinner. The French Room’s newly appointed executive chef, Anthony Dispensa, brings experience from some of the top kitchens across the world, such as Heston Blumenthal’s legendary two-star Michelin restaurant, Dinner, and farm-to-table trailblazer Bradley Ogden’s ROOT 246.

The Stoneleigh Hotel is getting into the Halloween spirit by hosting a Gatsby’s Masquerade Ball in its historic penthouse on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Every Dallasite knows it just isn’t Sunday Funday without a bloody mary or mimosa in the mix. The Design District now has both covered with the new bloody mary bar at modern gastropub Wheelhouse and make-your-own mimosas at Italian café Sassetta, which share Center Court, the expansive, covered patio nestled between the two sister restaurants, which features new lounge seating and is dog-friendly. So pick your vibe: Sports and new dishes on the brunch menu at Wheelhouse, including vegan breakfast bowl (chia-coconut pudding topped with granola, sliced fruit, and almond milk) and chorizo chilaquiles (with salsa verde, Oaxaca cheese, avocado, crema, and a fried egg), plus the bloody mary bar, with a base of Tito’s or Grey Goose on the rocks, plus your choice from a house-made Cajun mix, Zing Zang, or tomato juice. Splash in array of hot sauces, then top it off with spices and garnishes including pickled okra, pickled shrimp, pickled peppers, bacon, jerky, fresh green beans, cucumbers, olives, celery, and more for $12. Across Center Court: a bubbly-filled brunch with live music and brunch the Italian-way at Sassetta. With a new mimosa service, brunchers choose a bottle ($55) or a magnum ($115) of prosecco with a tray of berries and fresh juices (orange, grapefruit and blood orange with St-Germain). Available Saturdays and Sundays starting at 11 a.m.

Speaking of brunch, Scout at The Statler is now serving it weekends.

And the Dallas Voice Food Issue arrives on Friday, so check it out!

