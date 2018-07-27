Officials with the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund and Team Metro announced earlier this week that American Idol top eight finalist would headline Night of Stars on Sept. 8 at The Rose Room.

Today they released the lineup that will appear with Vox.

Vox was the first American Idol contestant to appear in drag and make it to the top eight. Since Vox sings in her own voice, they chose four local performers who also sing in their own voice to appear. They are Linze Serrell, Wayne Smith as Cher, Jada Fox and Gloria Devine. Krystal Summers, Vanity Storm and Jenna Skyy will also perform and Kelexis Davenport will emcee.

Money raised by Team Metro benefits Prism Health’s annual LifeWalk, which will be held Oct. 7 this year.

Tickets begin at $30 and are available at the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund website.

— David Taffet