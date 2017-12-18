More than 500 people partied in the Hall of State at Fair Park at the Teddy Bear Party and brought 1,100 Teddy Bears that volunteers delivered to Children’s Health on Harry Hines Boulevard. Children going through major medical procedures each get a bear at the hospital.

The Perry Twins DJed through the night and Kristine W performed a 30-minute set. She joined the group that delivered the bears to the hospital on Sunday morning.

The pictures, by Chad Mantooth of Dallas Voice, are from both the party on Saturday night and hospital delivery and see the Dallas Voice video of the party here.

Donations collected and ticket sales benefited Family Equality Council, Trevor Project, Stand Up to Cancer, Equality Texas and Rainbow Roundup.

— David Taffet