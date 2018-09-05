The Texas Instruments Foundation presented the Turtle Creek Chorale with a check for $25,000 at Tuesday night’s rehearsal.

Foundation Executive Director Andy Smith said the Texas Instruments Foundation was proud to support the Turtle Creek Chorale. The arts, he said, are the foundation for a strong community.

“You are one of the building blocks of a strong, vibrant arts community,” Smith said. “We are proud to have our name associated with the Turtle Creek Chorale.”

Turtle Creek Chorale Artistic Director Sean Baugh thanked Smith for “the generous gift from Texas Instruments.”

“We have been long friends and are thrilled to continue that relationship,” Baugh said. “We very much appreciate this trust in the Turtle Creek Chorale and our mission.”

Baugh called up chorale members who work for Texas Instruments to also be recognized.

— David Taffet