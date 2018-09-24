The work-in-progress documentary Texas Justice screens tonight, Monday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Texas Theatre on Jefferson Boulevard in Oak Cliff.

David Webb wrote about the story in last week’s Dallas Voice.

A book about the case called Railroaded by Phillip Crawford was recently released.

Now Scott Poggensee weighs in with his documentary.

Brandon Woodruff is accused of killing his parents. Brandon was at the family’s old house in Heath while his parents were killed in their new house in Royce City. Phone records proving that are conveniently missing for that day.

Among the evidence used was that Woodruff was at S4 the night of the murder and eight of the 12 jurors said being gay was immoral.

The screening is free.