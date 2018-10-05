Texas’ largest Latino Pride celebration, the fifth annual Texas Latino Pride, is set for Oct. 6, in Reverchon Park and will feature seven hours of bachata, pop, salsa and cumbia.

According to organizer Juan Contreras, the line-up includes everything from local music favorites like Mi Diva Loca to drag performers like San Antonio’s Toni Andrews and local newcomer Celestia Moon to cumbia group Los Gran Reyes.

The lineup also includes HighDefinition, Ruby Diamond, DJ Level, Normani Kween and DJ Mateo. And, “For cowboys we’ll bring out a mechanical bull,” Contreras said.

“Celestia Moon has been doing lots of the promotional stuff for us out on the Strip,” Contreras said.

He described Moon as a very hard worker who was also very entertaining on stage. As a newcomer to drag performing, he said, this will be her biggest audience to date.

Chicago’s Tatiana Hazel, whose family is from Durango, sings in both English and Spanish, citing Selena as her inspiration.

In addition to the music, there will be about 50 vendors in the park. Univision will have an interactive booth, as will Neilsen Media Research. The Neilsens determine television audience size. Contreras said the company contacted him because the Latinx community has been harder to survey, and the company saw this as an opportunity.

Contreras said this is the most ambitious Latino Pride they’ve staged and hope to exceed last year’s attendance of 1,300.

The festival is sponsored by the offices of Dallas City Council members Adam Medrano and Omar Narvaez.

“My office is honored to sponsor this year’s Texas Latino Pride, which shows off what a vibrant and beautiful LGBTQ Latinx community we have here in Dallas,” Narvaez said. “We want people of all races, creeds, religions, ages and genders to know that Dallas is a welcoming city to all.”

The organization has named the North Texas Dream Team — which Contreras described as a grassroots organization helping DACA recipients with renewal workshops — as beneficiary.

Admission is $5. Special VIP admission is $50 in advance and $65 at the door and includes catered food, swag from sponsors and signature drinks.

Personal bags will be allowed in the park but outside food and alcohol are prohibited.

— David Taffet

Texas Latino Pride

Saturday, Oct. 6 from 1-8 p.m.

Reverchon Park

3505 Maple Avenue

$5-65

TexasLatinoPride.com