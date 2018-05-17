All you RenFest fans listen up: Texas Renaissance Festival, “the nation’s largest and most acclaimed festival of food, fun and 16th century magic,” will hold it’s “sale of the century” on Saturday, May 19, offering patrons the chance to purchase “a limited number of 100,000 admission tickets” for the low, low price of only $11.95 each.” That’s a savings of more than 65 percent off the regular price of admission

The sale starts at 8 a.m. Saturday and ends at 10 p.m. that same day, or when the 100,000th ticket is sold.

TRF General Manager Terre Albert said that the festival, founded in 1974, continues to grow “by leaps and bounds year over year.” Saturday’s ticket Sale of the Century, he said, “is our way of rewarding our loyal fan base while also extending that magic to those who have yet to experience the wonder of the festival.”

To buy the sale tickets, visit TexRenRest.com. Each person can buy up to 38 tickets during the sale, and each ticket is good for one admission, adult or child, during any regular festival day during the 2018 season.

After Saturday, prices go up to the advanced discount rate of $24.95 and then to the regular adult admission rate of $32.

Season passes, aka The Royal Passes, are also available. Go here for info.

Texas Renaissance Festival is located on 55 acres about an hour north of Houston, on FM 1774 in Todd Mission, Texas. This year’s TRF season runs each Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 29-Nov. 25, plus Friday, Nov. 23. Special theme weekends include Oktoberfest, 1001 Dreams Weekend, Barbarian Invasion, Pirate Adventure, All Hallows’ Eve, Roman Bacchanal, Heroes and Villains, Highland Fling and Celtic Christmas.

TRF’s 16 century village includes five wedding venues and more than 400 shops, with a 200-acre campground for tents and RVs, and TRF After Dark, an after-hours, adults-only entertainment venue.