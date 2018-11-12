Back in January, we posted the exclusive news that The Cedars Social space south of Downtown was being taken over by a trio of women: Chef Anastacia Quinones, bar manager Leann Berry and owner Monica Greene. Well, everything changes in the restaurant biz, and now Greene is the last member of the team there, and has accordingly updated the name of the restaurant. Monica’s Mex-Tex Cantina at the Cedars features Greene’s Modern Mexican fare, cocktails, a patio and daily specials at the bar. Dinner is served Tuesdays–Saturdays, with lunch service coming soon.

— Arnold Wayne Jones