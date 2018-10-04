Gap Inc announced it signed the Open To All business pledge and urged all other businesses to sign the pledge. The Gap’s pledge applies to all of its 2,300 Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix stores.

The pledge is in response to the Masterpiece Cake decision that found in favor of a bakery that refused to sell a cake to a same-sex couple for their wedding.

Yelp, Levi Strauss and Lyft as well as 1,500 small businesses and 200 nonprofits have signed the Open to All pledge. Businesses can sign the pledge here.

According to The Harris Poll, conducted in conjunction with Out & Equal Workplace Advocates, 75 percent of Americans believe when a business opens their door to the public, they should be open to all and serve everyone on the same terms.

The poll also found that a vast majority of Americans agrees that businesses should not be allowed to deny services to people based on their race, ethnicity, or national origin 87 percent, sex 87 percent, sexual orientation 81 percent, gender identity 80 percent, religion 85 percent or disability 88 percent.

— David Taffet